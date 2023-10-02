wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW Includes A NXT Women’s Title Match
October 2, 2023 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of RAW tonight on the USA Network, the last episode before Saturday’s Fastlane PPV. The lineup includes:
* NXT Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Tegan Nox
* Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest
* Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler
* Xavier Woods vs. Ivar
* MizTV with Drew McIntyre
* GUNTHER and Tommaso Ciampa have contract signing
