wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW Includes A NXT Women’s Title Match

October 2, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE RAW Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of RAW tonight on the USA Network, the last episode before Saturday’s Fastlane PPV. The lineup includes:

* NXT Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Tegan Nox
* Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest
* Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler
* Xavier Woods vs. Ivar
* MizTV with Drew McIntyre
* GUNTHER and Tommaso Ciampa have contract signing

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Raw, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading