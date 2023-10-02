Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW Includes A NXT Women’s Title Match

WWE will present a new episode of RAW tonight on the USA Network, the last episode before Saturday’s Fastlane PPV. The lineup includes:

* NXT Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Tegan Nox

* Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest

* Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler

* Xavier Woods vs. Ivar

* MizTV with Drew McIntyre

* GUNTHER and Tommaso Ciampa have contract signing