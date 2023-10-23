Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: The Judgment Day Kick Off The Show

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network, with the Judgment Day opening the show. They will be celebrating last week’s tag team title win. The lineup includes:

* NXT Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Indi Hartwell

* Jey Uso vs. Damian Priest

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

* The New Day vs. Alpha Academy

* Logan Paul returns to RAW

* The Judgment Day kick off the show