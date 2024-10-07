wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: World Title Match and More
October 7, 2024 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network, which will feature the fallout from Bad Blood. The lineup includes:
* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sami Zayn
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Jey Uso (c) vs. Xavier Woods
* Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook: Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne
* Seth Rollins to appear
