Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: World Title Match and More

October 7, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw 10-6-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network, which will feature the fallout from Bad Blood. The lineup includes:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sami Zayn
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Jey Uso (c) vs. Xavier Woods
* Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook: Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne
* Seth Rollins to appear

