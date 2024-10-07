Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: World Title Match and More

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network, which will feature the fallout from Bad Blood. The lineup includes:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sami Zayn

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Jey Uso (c) vs. Xavier Woods

* Good Old Fashioned Donnybrook: Sheamus vs. Pete Dunne

* Seth Rollins to appear