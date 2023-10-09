wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: NXT Women’s Title Match

October 9, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE RAW Image Credit: WWE

WWE will air a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network, which includes an NXT women’s title match. Becky Lynch will defend against Tegan Nox, a match that was postponed last week due to an injury to Lynch. The lineup includes:

* NXT Women’s Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Tegan Nox
* Viking Rules Match: Ivar vs. Kofi Kingston
* Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nia Jax

