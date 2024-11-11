wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Title Match and More
November 11, 2024 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network as the build continues for Survivor Series. The lineup includes:
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez
* Damian Priest and GUNTHER to have confrontation
* Bronson Reed to appear
