wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Title Match and More

November 11, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw 11-11-24 - Bronson Reed Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network as the build continues for Survivor Series. The lineup includes:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Bianca Belair & Jade Cargill (c) vs. Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez
* Damian Priest and GUNTHER to have confrontation
* Bronson Reed to appear

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Raw, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading