Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Tag Team Title Rematch

November 13, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw 11-13-23 Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW on the USA Network tonight, featuring a tag team title rematch and more. The lineup includes:

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Finn Balor & Damian Priest (c) vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso
* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ludwig Kaiser
* Otis vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Indi Hartwell vs. Xia Li
* The Miz vs. Ivar
* Tegan Nox vs. Piper Niven

