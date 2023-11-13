wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Tag Team Title Rematch
November 13, 2023 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW on the USA Network tonight, featuring a tag team title rematch and more. The lineup includes:
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Finn Balor & Damian Priest (c) vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso
* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ludwig Kaiser
* Otis vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Indi Hartwell vs. Xia Li
* The Miz vs. Ivar
* Tegan Nox vs. Piper Niven
