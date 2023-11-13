Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Tag Team Title Rematch

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW on the USA Network tonight, featuring a tag team title rematch and more. The lineup includes:

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Finn Balor & Damian Priest (c) vs. Cody Rhodes & Jey Uso

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* Otis vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Indi Hartwell vs. Xia Li

* The Miz vs. Ivar

* Tegan Nox vs. Piper Niven