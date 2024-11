WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network as the build continues for Survivor Series. The lineup includes:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sheamus

* Seth Rollins vs. Bronson Reed

* War Raiders vs. Carlito & Dominik Mysterio

* Chad Gable & Ivy Nile vs. Rey Mysterio & Zelina Vega