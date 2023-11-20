wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Wargames Advantage On the Line
November 20, 2023 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of RAW tonight, which features a match to determine who gets the team advantage at Survivor Series: Wargames. The lineup includes:
* Wargames Team Advantage (Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso & Sami Zayn vs. Judgment Day): Participants TBD
* Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nia Jax
* Becky Lynch vs. Xia Li
* Chad Gable vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* Drew McIntyre to kick off RAW, will explain heel turn