Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Wargames Advantage On the Line

WWE will present a new episode of RAW tonight, which features a match to determine who gets the team advantage at Survivor Series: Wargames. The lineup includes:

* Wargames Team Advantage (Seth Rollins, Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso & Sami Zayn vs. Judgment Day): Participants TBD

* Raquel Rodriguez vs. Nia Jax

* Becky Lynch vs. Xia Li

* Chad Gable vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* Drew McIntyre to kick off RAW, will explain heel turn