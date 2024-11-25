wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Wargames Advantage Match and More

November 25, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw 11-25-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network, the last episode before Survivor Series. The lineup includes:

* Winner Gets Wargames Advantage For Their Team: Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax
* Tornado Tag Team Match: Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. The Creed Brothers
* Ludwig Kaiser vs. Bron Breakker
* The New Day vs. Alpha Academy

