wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Wargames Advantage Match and More
November 25, 2024 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network, the last episode before Survivor Series. The lineup includes:
* Winner Gets Wargames Advantage For Their Team: Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax
* Tornado Tag Team Match: Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. The Creed Brothers
* Ludwig Kaiser vs. Bron Breakker
* The New Day vs. Alpha Academy
