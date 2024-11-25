Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Wargames Advantage Match and More

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network, the last episode before Survivor Series. The lineup includes:

* Winner Gets Wargames Advantage For Their Team: Bianca Belair vs. Nia Jax

* Tornado Tag Team Match: Rey Mysterio & Dragon Lee vs. The Creed Brothers

* Ludwig Kaiser vs. Bron Breakker

* The New Day vs. Alpha Academy