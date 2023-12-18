wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Three Title Matches
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight, which will feature three title matches and more. The lineup includes:
* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Finn Balor & Damian Priest (c) vs. The Creed Brothers
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. The Miz – If Miz loses, he can’t challenge GUNTHER again
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Chelsea Green & Piper Niven (c) vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter
* Seth Rollins addresses Drew McIntyre
