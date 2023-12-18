Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Three Title Matches

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight, which will feature three title matches and more. The lineup includes:

* Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: Finn Balor & Damian Priest (c) vs. The Creed Brothers

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. The Miz – If Miz loses, he can’t challenge GUNTHER again

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Chelsea Green & Piper Niven (c) vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

* Seth Rollins addresses Drew McIntyre