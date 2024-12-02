Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: New Day Celebration, Survivor Series Fallout

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network, which features the fallout from Survivor Series. The lineup includes:

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament: Shayna Baszler vs. Katana Chance vs. Dakota Kai

* Pete Dunne vs. R-Truth

* Damage CTRL vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan

* The New Day’s tenth anniversary celebration

* CM Punk to kick off the show