Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: New Day Celebration, Survivor Series Fallout
December 2, 2024 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network, which features the fallout from Survivor Series. The lineup includes:
* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament: Shayna Baszler vs. Katana Chance vs. Dakota Kai
* Pete Dunne vs. R-Truth
* Damage CTRL vs. Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan
* The New Day’s tenth anniversary celebration
* CM Punk to kick off the show