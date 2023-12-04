wrestling

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: World Heavyweight Title on the Line

December 4, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw 12-4-23 Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of RAW tonight from Albany, with a World Heavyweight title match and more already announced. The lineup includes:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Jey Uso
* Best 2 out of 3 Falls: DIY vs. Imperium
* Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn
* Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler
* The Creed Brothers Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh
* Natalya & Tegan Nox vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter
* Cody Rhodes addresses Shinsuke Nakamura

