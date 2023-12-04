Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: World Heavyweight Title on the Line

WWE will present a new episode of RAW tonight from Albany, with a World Heavyweight title match and more already announced. The lineup includes:

* WWE World Heavyweight Championship: Seth Rollins (c) vs. Jey Uso

* Best 2 out of 3 Falls: DIY vs. Imperium

* Drew McIntyre vs. Sami Zayn

* Nia Jax vs. Shayna Baszler

* The Creed Brothers Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh

* Natalya & Tegan Nox vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

* Cody Rhodes addresses Shinsuke Nakamura