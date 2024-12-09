Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Women’s IC Title Tournament, More

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network, with several matches already announced. The lineup includes:

* WWE World Tag Team Championship: Finn Balor & JD McDonagh (c) vs. TBD

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship Tournament: Ivy Nile vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Zelina Vega

* Rhea Ripley vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* The Wyatt Sicks vs. The Final Testament & The Miz