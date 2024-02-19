wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW: Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre

February 19, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE RAW Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on USA, the last episode before Saturday’s Elimination Chamber. The lineup includes:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Jey Uso
* Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre
* The Judgment Day vs. R-Truth & DIY
* Ivar vs. Chad Gable
* Last Chance Battle Royal For Elimination Chamber Spot

