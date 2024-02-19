Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW: Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on USA, the last episode before Saturday’s Elimination Chamber. The lineup includes:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Jey Uso

* Cody Rhodes vs. Drew McIntyre

* The Judgment Day vs. R-Truth & DIY

* Ivar vs. Chad Gable

* Last Chance Battle Royal For Elimination Chamber Spot