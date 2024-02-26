wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
February 26, 2024
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network, as the Road to Wrestlemania begins in earnest. The lineup includes:
* Street Fight: The New Day vs. Imperium
* Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
