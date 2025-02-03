wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Royal Rumble Winners To Appear
February 3, 2025 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on Netflix, which will feature the fallout from the Royal Rumble. The lineup includes:
* Elimination Chamber qualifying matches begin
* Jey Uso to appear
* Charlotte Flair to appear
