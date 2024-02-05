Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW Includes A Bullrope Match

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network with a Bullrope match and more on the show. The lineup includes:

* Bullrope Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Asuka & Kairi Sane (c) vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter

* Tag Team Contenders Four-Way: DIY vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Imperium vs. New Day

* The Miz vs. JD McDonagh

* Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivar & Valhalla

* GUNTHER celebrates 600 days as Intercontinental champion