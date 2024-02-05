wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW Includes A Bullrope Match

February 5, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network with a Bullrope match and more on the show. The lineup includes:

* Bullrope Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Asuka & Kairi Sane (c) vs. Katana Chance & Kayden Carter
* Tag Team Contenders Four-Way: DIY vs. The Creed Brothers vs. Imperium vs. New Day
* The Miz vs. JD McDonagh
* Akira Tozawa & Maxxine Dupri vs. Ivar & Valhalla
* GUNTHER celebrates 600 days as Intercontinental champion

