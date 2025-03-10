wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Steel Cage Match and More

March 10, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw - MSG - CM Punk vs Seth Rollins Cage Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on Netflix, with a Steel Cage match announced and more. The lineup includes:

* Steel Cage Match: CM Punk vs. Seth Rollins
* Tornado Tag Rules: LWO vs. The New Day
* Jey Uso vs. Grayson Waller
* AJ Styles calls out Logan Paul

