wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Gauntlet Match & More
March 11, 2024 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network, with a match to decide GUNTHER’s opponent at Wrestlemania. The lineup includes:
* Gauntlet Match for Intercontinental Title Shot: Ricochet vs. JD McDonagh vs. Chad Gable vs. Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark
* Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan
More Trending Stories
- Jim Ross On How Vince McMahon Allegations Will Affect His Legacy
- Ted DiBiase Reflects On Virgil’s Babyface Turn At WWE Royal Rumble 1991
- Eric Bischoff On What He Liked From Sting’s Retirement Match, Criticizes Darby Allin’s Glass Bump
- Larry Zbyszko On Why He Never Wrested Jake Roberts, Making More As a Commentator