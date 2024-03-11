Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Gauntlet Match & More

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network, with a match to decide GUNTHER’s opponent at Wrestlemania. The lineup includes:

* Gauntlet Match for Intercontinental Title Shot: Ricochet vs. JD McDonagh vs. Chad Gable vs. Sami Zayn vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: The Kabuki Warriors (c) vs. Shayna Baszler & Zoey Stark

* Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan