Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Cody Rhodes and John Cena Under One Roof

March 17, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw 3-17-25 Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW today in Brussels, Belgium, with a special start time. The show will begin at 3 PM ET on Netflix. The lineup includes:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Finn Balor
* No Holds Barred: Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser
* Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory
* Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile
* Cody Rhodes and John Cena under one roof
* IYO SKY and Bianca Belair contract signing
* Seth Rollins to appear

