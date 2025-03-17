Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Cody Rhodes and John Cena Under One Roof

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW today in Brussels, Belgium, with a special start time. The show will begin at 3 PM ET on Netflix. The lineup includes:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Finn Balor

* No Holds Barred: Penta vs. Ludwig Kaiser

* Jey Uso vs. Austin Theory

* Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile

* Cody Rhodes and John Cena under one roof

* IYO SKY and Bianca Belair contract signing

* Seth Rollins to appear