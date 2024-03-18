wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Tag Team Qualifying Matches Begin
March 18, 2024 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network, with Wrestlemania tag team qualifying matches and more. The lineup includes:
* Last Woman Standing: Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax
* WrestleMania 40 Tag Team Qualifying Match: The New Day vs. Alpha Academy (Otis & Akira Tozawa)
* WrestleMania 40 Tag Team Qualifying Match: DIY vs. The Creed Brothers
* WrestleMania 40 Tag Team Qualifying Match: The Miz & R-Truth vs. Indus Sher
* Gunther and Sami Zayn contract signing
