wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Tag Team Qualifying Matches Begin

March 18, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw 3-18-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network, with Wrestlemania tag team qualifying matches and more. The lineup includes:

* Last Woman Standing: Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax
* WrestleMania 40 Tag Team Qualifying Match: The New Day vs. Alpha Academy (Otis & Akira Tozawa)
* WrestleMania 40 Tag Team Qualifying Match: DIY vs. The Creed Brothers
* WrestleMania 40 Tag Team Qualifying Match: The Miz & R-Truth vs. Indus Sher
* Gunther and Sami Zayn contract signing

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Raw, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading