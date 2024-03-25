wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: CM Punk Returns

March 25, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
CM Punk WWE Raw 3-18-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network, featuring the return of CM Punk. The lineup includes:

* Ricochet vs. JD McDonagh
* Andrade vs. Ivar
* Ivy Nile vs. Candice LeRae
* Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed
* Jey Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* CM Punk returns

