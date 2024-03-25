Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: CM Punk Returns

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network, featuring the return of CM Punk. The lineup includes:

* Ricochet vs. JD McDonagh

* Andrade vs. Ivar

* Ivy Nile vs. Candice LeRae

* Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed

* Jey Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

* CM Punk returns