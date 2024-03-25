wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: CM Punk Returns
March 25, 2024 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network, featuring the return of CM Punk. The lineup includes:
* Ricochet vs. JD McDonagh
* Andrade vs. Ivar
* Ivy Nile vs. Candice LeRae
* Sami Zayn vs. Bronson Reed
* Jey Uso vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
* CM Punk returns
