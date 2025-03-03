wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Three Title Matches and More

March 3, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw 3-3-25 Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on Netflix, which includes fallout from Elimination Chamber and more. The lineup includes:

* WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. IYO SKY
* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Ivy Nile
* WWE World Tag Team Championship: The War Raiders (c) vs. American Made
* Bianca Belair, CM Punk, GUNTHER and Seth Rollins to appear

