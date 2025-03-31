Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Women’s World Title Match and More

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight from the O2 Arena in London, England on Netflix. The lineup includes:

* WWE Women’s World Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley (Special Guest Referee Bianca Belair)

* Jimmy Uso vs. GUNTHER

* Dominik Mysterio & Finn Balor vs. Bron Breakker & Penta

* The New Day in action

* John Cena and Cody Rhodes on the same show

* Logan Paul calls out AJ Styles