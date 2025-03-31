wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Women’s World Title Match and More
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight from the O2 Arena in London, England on Netflix. The lineup includes:
* WWE Women’s World Championship: IYO SKY (c) vs. Rhea Ripley (Special Guest Referee Bianca Belair)
* Jimmy Uso vs. GUNTHER
* Dominik Mysterio & Finn Balor vs. Bron Breakker & Penta
* The New Day in action
* John Cena and Cody Rhodes on the same show
* Logan Paul calls out AJ Styles
