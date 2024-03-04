wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW: Two Grudge Matches Set
March 4, 2024 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network, with two grudge matches already announced. The lineup includes:
* Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso
* Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Update on New AEW PPV Event, Upcoming Collision Pre-Emption
- Backstage Notes From AEW Revolution, Who Is Backstage, No Edicts Regarding Sting Tributes
- Ric Flair, Matt Hardy, Bully Ray & More Pay Tribute to Sting Ahead of Final Match
- Darby Allin Wants Sting To Leave Wrestling On A High Note, Says He’s ‘At Peace’ If He Dies On Mount Everest