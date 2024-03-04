wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW: Two Grudge Matches Set

March 4, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw 3-4-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network, with two grudge matches already announced. The lineup includes:

* Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso
* Becky Lynch vs. Nia Jax

