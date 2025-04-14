wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s Episode of WWE RAW: AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross, More

April 14, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on Netflix as the build continues for Wrestlemania 41 this weekend. The lineup includes:

* AJ Styles vs. Karrion Kross
* Bayley vs. Liv Morgan
* We’ll hear from GUNTHER
* Logan Paul to appear
* Seth Rollins, CM Punk, Paul Heyman and Roman Reigns all under one roof

