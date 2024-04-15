wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Intercontinental Title and More
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network, with an Intercontinental title match and more. The lineup includes:
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable
* Dominik Mysterio vs. Andrade
* Jey Uso vs. Finn Bálor
* Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven
* Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile
* Rhea Ripley to address Liv Morgan’s surprise attack
* Sheamus returns
* Cody Rhodes appears