Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Intercontinental Title and More

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network, with an Intercontinental title match and more. The lineup includes:

* WWE Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Chad Gable

* Dominik Mysterio vs. Andrade

* Jey Uso vs. Finn Bálor

* Kayden Carter & Katana Chance vs. Chelsea Green & Piper Niven

* Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile

* Rhea Ripley to address Liv Morgan’s surprise attack

* Sheamus returns

* Cody Rhodes appears