Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Wrestlemania 41 Fallout
April 21, 2025
WWE is set to present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on Netflix, which will feature fallout from Wrestlemania 41. No matches have been announced. However, John Cena is set to appear after winning the Undisputed WWE Championship last night.
Other wrestlers advertised include Jey Uso, GUNTHER, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan and Lyra Valkyria.
