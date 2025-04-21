wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Wrestlemania 41 Fallout

April 21, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw Netflix Logo, WWE EVP Chris Legentil, Raw Vault, William Byron Image Credit: WWE

WWE is set to present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on Netflix, which will feature fallout from Wrestlemania 41. No matches have been announced. However, John Cena is set to appear after winning the Undisputed WWE Championship last night.

Other wrestlers advertised include Jey Uso, GUNTHER, Rhea Ripley, Liv Morgan and Lyra Valkyria.

