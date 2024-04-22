Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Multiple Title Matches And More

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network, with multiple title matches and more. The lineup includes:

* WWE World Tag Team Championship: The Awesome Truth (c) vs. DIY

* Andrade & Ricochet vs. Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh

* GUNTHER returns

* Battle Royal to Decide WWE Women’s World Championship: Becky Lynch, Liv Morgan, Nia Jax, Maxxine Dupri, Chelsea Green, Natalya, Katana Chance, Indi Hartwell, Zoey Stark, Kayden Carter, Candice LeRae, Shayna Baszler, Xia Li, Tegan Nox, Piper Niven and Ivy Nile advertised