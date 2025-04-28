wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Monday Night RAW
April 28, 2025 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on Netflix as the build continues for Backlash next month. The lineup includes:
* Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez
* Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker and Paul Heyman will explain their actions
* Becky Lynch will explain attacking Lyra Valkyria
* Logan Paul will appear live
