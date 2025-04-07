wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Multiple Title Matches and More

April 7, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on Netflix, as the build continues for Wrestlemania 41 next week. The lineup includes:

* WWE World Tag Team Championships: The War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day
* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Bayley
* Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta
* El Grande Americano vs. TBD
* Seth Rollins to appear
* CM Punk and Paul Heyman to appear
* GUNTHER and Jey Uso to appear
* Adam Pearce will address Women’s World title picture

