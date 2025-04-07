Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Multiple Title Matches and More

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on Netflix, as the build continues for Wrestlemania 41 next week. The lineup includes:

* WWE World Tag Team Championships: The War Raiders (c) vs. The New Day

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Bayley

* Dominik Mysterio vs. Penta

* El Grande Americano vs. TBD

* Seth Rollins to appear

* CM Punk and Paul Heyman to appear

* GUNTHER and Jey Uso to appear

* Adam Pearce will address Women’s World title picture