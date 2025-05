WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on Netflix, featuring the fallout from Backlash this past Saturday and more. The lineup includes:

* IYO SKY & Rhea Ripley vs. Roxanne Perez & Giulia

* AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor

* War Raiders vs. American Made

* Penta vs. Chad Gable

* CM Punk to appear

* Jey Uso to appear