Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Queen of the Ring Semifinals and More

May 20, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw 5-20-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight, featuring the King and Queen of the Ring semifinal matches. The lineup includes:

* King of the Ring Semifinals: GUNTHER vs. Jey Uso
* Queen of the Ring Semifinals: Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY
* Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable

