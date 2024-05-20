wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Queen of the Ring Semifinals and More
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight, featuring the King and Queen of the Ring semifinal matches. The lineup includes:
* King of the Ring Semifinals: GUNTHER vs. Jey Uso
* Queen of the Ring Semifinals: Lyra Valkyria vs. IYO SKY
* Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable
