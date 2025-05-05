Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on Netflix as the build continues for Backlash this weekend. The lineup includes:

* Rusev vs. Otis

* JD McDonagh vs. Penta

* IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez

* Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker & Paul Heyman send a message to WWE Universe

* Becky Lynch calls out Lyra Valkyria