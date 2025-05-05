wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW
May 5, 2025 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on Netflix as the build continues for Backlash this weekend. The lineup includes:
* Rusev vs. Otis
* JD McDonagh vs. Penta
* IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez
* Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker & Paul Heyman send a message to WWE Universe
* Becky Lynch calls out Lyra Valkyria
