Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW

May 5, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw 5-5-25 Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on Netflix as the build continues for Backlash this weekend. The lineup includes:

* Rusev vs. Otis
* JD McDonagh vs. Penta
* IYO SKY vs. Roxanne Perez
* Seth Rollins, Bron Breakker & Paul Heyman send a message to WWE Universe
* Becky Lynch calls out Lyra Valkyria

