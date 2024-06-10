wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Last Episode Before Clash at the Castle
June 10, 2024 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight, the last episode before the company heads to Scotland for Clash at the Castle. The lineup includes:
* Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov
* IYO SKY vs. Lyra Valkyria
* Sami Zayn vs. Otis
