wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Last Episode Before Clash at the Castle

June 10, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw 6-10-24 Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight, the last episode before the company heads to Scotland for Clash at the Castle. The lineup includes:

* Bron Breakker vs. Ilja Dragunov
* IYO SKY vs. Lyra Valkyria
* Sami Zayn vs. Otis

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading