wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Women’s Intercontinental Title Match and More
June 23, 2025 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on Netflix from the Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH. This is the last episode of the show before Saturday’s Night of Champions event in Saudi Arabia. The show will be highlighted by a Women’s Intercontinental title match as Becky Lynch defends against Bayley. Meanwhile, the Queen and King of the Ring semifinals will take place. The lineup includes:
* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bayley
* King of the Ring Semifinal Match: Cody Rhodes vs. Jey Uso
* Queen of the Ring Semifinal Match: Jade Cargill vs. Roxanne Perez
* Bron Breakker vs. Penta
* We’ll hear from Goldberg
* Seth Rollins to speak
More Trending Stories
- Chelsea Green Reveals Matt Cardona’s Reaction To Being Name-Dropped By John Cena On WWE Smackdown
- Matt Cardona & Nic Nemeth Respond to Shoutouts by John Cena During Pipebomb Promo
- Update on What WWE Plans To Do With Women’s Tag Team Titles Following Liv Morgan’s Injury
- Update on AEW Status of Juice Robinson, Britt Baker and Jack Perry