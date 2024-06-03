wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Liv Morgan Explains Herself

June 3, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Monday Night Raw Logo, Nick Khan Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network, with Liv Morgan explaining her actions from last week. Morgan kissed Dominik Mysterio after retaining her Women’s World title against Becky Lynch. The lineup includes:

* Damian Priest vs. Rey Mysterio
* The New Day vs. The Authors of Pain
* Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser
* Liv Morgan explains her action

