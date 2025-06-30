wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Night of Champions Fallout and More

June 30, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE RAW Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on Netflix, which will feature the fallout from Night of Champions. Tonight’s episode will have a special start time of 6 PM ET. It takes place at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. The lineup includes:

* WWE World Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh)
* Penta & Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed
* Sheamus vs. Rusev
* We’ll hear from GUNTHER
* Rhea Ripley to kick off the show
* Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce have an announcement for Evolution

