Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Night of Champions Fallout and More

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on Netflix, which will feature the fallout from Night of Champions. Tonight’s episode will have a special start time of 6 PM ET. It takes place at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. The lineup includes:

* WWE World Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh)

* Penta & Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed

* Sheamus vs. Rusev

* We’ll hear from GUNTHER

* Rhea Ripley to kick off the show

* Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce have an announcement for Evolution