Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Night of Champions Fallout and More
June 30, 2025 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on Netflix, which will feature the fallout from Night of Champions. Tonight’s episode will have a special start time of 6 PM ET. It takes place at the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh. The lineup includes:
* WWE World Tag Team Championship: The New Day (c) vs. The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh)
* Penta & Sami Zayn vs. Bron Breakker & Bronson Reed
* Sheamus vs. Rusev
* We’ll hear from GUNTHER
* Rhea Ripley to kick off the show
* Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce have an announcement for Evolution
