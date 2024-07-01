Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Final Money in the Bank Qualifying Matches

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight, featuring the last Money in the Bank qualifying matches before Saturday’s event. The lineup includes:

* WWE Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Zelina Vega

* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Drew McIntyre vs. Ilja Dragunov vs. Sheamus

* Money in the Bank Qualifying Match: Dakota Kai vs. Ivy Nile vs. Zoey Stark

* Xavier Woods vs. Karrion Kross

* Rey Mysterio vs. Dominik Mysterio