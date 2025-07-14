wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: The Road to Summerslam Begins
July 14, 2025 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on Netflix as the build to Summerslam begins. The episode takes place at Legacy Arena at The BJCC in Birmingham, Alabama. The lineup includes:
* Gauntlet Match For WWE World Heavyweight Title Shot at Summerslam: Bron Breakker vs. LA Knight vs. Penta vs. CM Punk vs. Jey Uso
