Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW Includes the Return of Brock Lesnar

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight, which will feature the return of Brock Lesnar. He’ll be on and to answer the challenge of Cody Rhodes for a match at Summerslam. The lineup includes:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville

* Imperium Barred from Ringside: GUNTHER vs. Matt Riddle

* Viking Rules Match: Alpha Academy vs. Viking Raiders

* Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest

* Brock Lesnar returns