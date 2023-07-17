wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW Includes the Return of Brock Lesnar
July 17, 2023 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight, which will feature the return of Brock Lesnar. He’ll be on and to answer the challenge of Cody Rhodes for a match at Summerslam. The lineup includes:
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship: Liv Morgan & Raquel Rodriguez (c) vs. Chelsea Green & Sonya Deville
* Imperium Barred from Ringside: GUNTHER vs. Matt Riddle
* Viking Rules Match: Alpha Academy vs. Viking Raiders
* Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn vs. Dominik Mysterio & Damian Priest
* Brock Lesnar returns
