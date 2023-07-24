Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Contract Signing, More

WWE will present a new episode of WWE RAW tonight, which will feature several wrestlers facing off before their planned matches at Summerslam. The lineup includes:

* Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark

* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bronson Reed

* Seth Rollins and Finn Balor sign contract for Summerslam World Heavyweight title match

* Logan Paul to confront Ricochet

* GUNTHER and Drew McIntyre go face-to-face