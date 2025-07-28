Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Tag Team Title Match and More

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on Netflix from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. You can find the lineup below:

* WWE World Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh) (c) vs. The LWO (Cruz del Toro & Joaquin Wilde)

* Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Stephanie Vaquer & Nikki Bella vs. Naomi, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven & Alba Fyre

* Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed

* Roman Reigns to appear

* CM Punk to appear

* GUNTHER to appear