Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Tag Team Title Match and More
July 28, 2025
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on Netflix from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. You can find the lineup below:
* WWE World Tag Team Championship: The Judgment Day (Finn Balor & JD McDonagh) (c) vs. The LWO (Cruz del Toro & Joaquin Wilde)
* Rhea Ripley, IYO SKY, Stephanie Vaquer & Nikki Bella vs. Naomi, Chelsea Green, Piper Niven & Alba Fyre
* Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed
* Roman Reigns to appear
* CM Punk to appear
* GUNTHER to appear