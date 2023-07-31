wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Brock Lesnar, Logan Paul Return

July 31, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw - Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn vs The Judgment Day Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of RAW tonight at the Toyota Center in Houston, which will be the last episode before Summerslam. It includes the following:

* Seth Rollins & Sami Zayn vs. Damian Priest & Dominik Mysterio
* Valhalla vs. Maxxine Dupri
* Brock Lesnar returns
* Logan Paul returns

Joseph Lee

