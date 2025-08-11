wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Women’s World Title Match and More

August 11, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw 8-11-25 Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on Netflix from Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Canada. The lineup includes:

* WWE Women’s World Championship: Naomi (c) vs. IYO SKY
* Sami Zayn vs. Rusev
* Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri
* CM Punk to open the show

