wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Women’s World Title Match and More
August 11, 2025 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on Netflix from Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Canada. The lineup includes:
* WWE Women’s World Championship: Naomi (c) vs. IYO SKY
* Sami Zayn vs. Rusev
* Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri
* CM Punk to open the show
More Trending Stories
- Karrion Kross Reflects On Getting Support From Wrestling Veterans & Fans
- D-Von Dudley Recalls Hulk Hogan Backing Him in TNA, Reflects On Hogan’s Racism Controversy
- The Undertaker & Gunther Debate Current WWE Product, Whether Talent Still Cares
- Rob Van Dam Regrets That Sid Vicious Match Never Happened