Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Intercontinental Title Match and More
August 12, 2024 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network, which will feature a title match. The lineup includes:
* 2 Out of 3 Falls for WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sami Zayn
* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match: Kairi Sane & IYO SKY vs. Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler
* American Made vs. Alpha Academy
* Carlito vs. Damian Priest
* Randy Orton to appear
* Odyssey Jones to appear
* Rhea Ripley will kick off the show