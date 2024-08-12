Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Intercontinental Title Match and More

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on the USA Network, which will feature a title match. The lineup includes:

* 2 Out of 3 Falls for WWE Intercontinental Championship: Bron Breakker (c) vs. Sami Zayn

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship #1 Contenders Match: Kairi Sane & IYO SKY vs. Zoey Stark & Shayna Baszler

* American Made vs. Alpha Academy

* Carlito vs. Damian Priest

* Randy Orton to appear

* Odyssey Jones to appear

* Rhea Ripley will kick off the show