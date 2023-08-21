wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Intercontinental Title Match
August 21, 2023 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of RAW tonight on the USA Network, which features an Intercontinental title match and more. The lineup includes:
* WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Chad Gable
* Drew McIntyre & Matt Riddle vs. The New Day
* Shinsuke Nakamura reveals what he told Seth Rollins
