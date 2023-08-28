wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark
August 28, 2023 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of RAW tonight, the last show before Saturday’s Payback premium live event. It includes the following:
* Falls Count Anywhere: Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark
* Chad Gable vs. Ludwig Kaiser
* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bronson Reed
* The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders
