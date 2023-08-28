wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark

August 28, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE RAW Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of RAW tonight, the last show before Saturday’s Payback premium live event. It includes the following:

* Falls Count Anywhere: Becky Lynch vs. Zoey Stark
* Chad Gable vs. Ludwig Kaiser
* Tommaso Ciampa vs. Bronson Reed
* The New Day vs. The Viking Raiders

More Trending Stories

article topics :

WWE Raw, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading