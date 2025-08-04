wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Summerslam Fallout and More

August 4, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight on Netflix from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn. The show will mostly feature fallout from Summerslam, which includes a new World Heavyweight Champion (Seth Rollins), as well as Naomi retaining her Women’s World title.

The only match set for tonight at this time is Sheamus vs. Rusev.

