wrestling / News
Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Women’s World Title Match
September 11, 2023 | Posted by
WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight, which features a rematch for the Women’s World title. The lineup includes:
* WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez (Dominik Mysterio barred from ringside)
* Imperium celebrates GUNTHER breaking the record for longest Intercontinental title reign
* Cody Rhodes returns
