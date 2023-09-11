wrestling / News

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE RAW: Women’s World Title Match

September 11, 2023 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Raw 9-11-23 Image Credit: WWE

WWE will present a new episode of Monday Night RAW tonight, which features a rematch for the Women’s World title. The lineup includes:

* WWE Women’s World Championship: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Raquel Rodriguez (Dominik Mysterio barred from ringside)
* Imperium celebrates GUNTHER breaking the record for longest Intercontinental title reign
* Cody Rhodes returns

